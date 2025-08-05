Podcast, The Take
The Take: Investigating Sheikh Hasina’s final days in Bangladesh

Al Jazeera investigates how a powerful student protest movement ended a political dynasty in Bangladesh.

People climb the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Bijoy Sarani area, as they celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024 [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Published On 5 Aug 2025

A student uprising shook Bangladesh, toppling its most powerful leader. After 15 years in office, Sheikh Hasina’s grip on power broke under the pressure of a movement that began with a dispute over government jobs, and ended with her fleeing the country. To mark the anniversary, here’s the first episode of 36 July: Uprising in Bangladesh, the new season of Al Jazeera Investigates.

