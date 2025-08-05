PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: Investigating Sheikh Hasina’s final days in Bangladesh
Al Jazeera investigates how a powerful student protest movement ended a political dynasty in Bangladesh.
Published On 5 Aug 2025
A student uprising shook Bangladesh, toppling its most powerful leader. After 15 years in office, Sheikh Hasina’s grip on power broke under the pressure of a movement that began with a dispute over government jobs, and ended with her fleeing the country. To mark the anniversary, here’s the first episode of 36 July: Uprising in Bangladesh, the new season of Al Jazeera Investigates.
