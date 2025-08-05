The Take: From Amazon to the Gaza flotilla – the journey of an activist

Chris Smalls recounts Israeli imprisonment after joining a Gaza aid flotilla, and the worldwide solidarity the activism is building.

Labour activist Chris Smalls is back in the US after imprisonment and abuse by Israeli forces for joining the Handala Freedom Flotilla to Gaza. He tells us about his time in detention, the silence from the US, and what the flotilla movement means for worldwide solidarity with Palestinians facing genocide.

In this episode:

Chris Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon), founder of The Amazon Labor Union

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Sonia Bhagat and Julia Muldavin, with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Marya Khan and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

