The Take: Targeted, killed, starved – Journalists struggle in Gaza

Almost two years in, the war in Gaza is the deadliest conflict for journalists ever. With no foreign journalists allowed in, Palestinian reporters on the ground are the only ones who can tell the story to the world. But they face death threats, attacks, and now even starvation. How are reporters in Gaza doing their jobs amid such challenges?

Hind Khoudary (@Hind_Gaza), Al Jazeera journalist

