The Take: Why are US warships going to Venezuela?

Thousands of US troops are on warships heading to Venezuela’s coast. President Donald Trump says the move is part of his administration’s fight against drug cartels that the United States has labelled “terrorist organisations”. In response, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered troops to the border and called on citizens to mobilise to defend the country. Is Trump’s aggressive move about fighting drugs or a signal of broader US intervention?

Alessandro Rampietti (@rampietti), Al Jazeera Reporter

