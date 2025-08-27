The Take: Why is Trump going after the Smithsonian museums?

The Smithsonian museums are now the focus of a review ordered by United States President Donald Trump, targeting exhibits on slavery, immigration and LGBTQ history. The White House told The Take that taxpayer money should not fund displays that divide Americans, and the Smithsonian Institution should present history in an accurate, factual way. Can Trump reshape the largest museum complex in the world?

Samuel J Redman, professor of history & director of the Public History programme, University of Massachusetts Amherst

