The Take: Famine has been declared in Gaza. Will anything change?

Dr Mimi Syed on what an official famine declaration could mean for Palestinians starving in Gaza.

Famine has been declared in Gaza City and surrounding areas, with more than half a million Palestinians facing “catastrophic conditions”, according to a UN-backed monitor. As Israel advances its plan to seize Gaza City, what scars will famine leave on Palestinians for generations to come?

In this episode:

Dr Mimi Syed (@Memers1st), doctor of emergency medicine

