The Take: How did Lula da Silva cut Amazon deforestation in half?

When Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office more than a year ago, he pledged to end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. He’s on the right track: Last year, the forest shrank 50% less than in 2022. But the clock is ticking. Will Lula manage to keep his word? The world’s largest tropical rainforest is at stake.

This is a story from the archives. It originally aired June 23rd, 2024. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.

In this episode:

Constance Malleret (@Constancemlrt), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was originally produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Chloe K. Li, and Manahil Naveed with Mohamed Zain Shafi Khan, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Diana Ferrero, Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker, Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Farhan Rafid and Kisaa Zehra. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.