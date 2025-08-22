Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why are Sudanese refugees returning home despite the civil war?

A South Sudanese asylum seeker carries fortified biscuits received as part of WFP food assistance at the Matar refugee camp in the Gambella region, Ethiopia, on June 12, 2025 [Handout/Michael Tewelde/WFP via Reuters]
Published On 22 Aug 2025

Nearly two and a half years into Sudan’s war, millions remain displaced. Yet some refugees are making the difficult choice to return home, despite the ongoing conflict. UNHCR’s Mamadou Dian Balde explains why Sudanese families are going back, the challenges awaiting them, and the urgent support they need from the international community.

In this episode:

  • Mamadou Dian Balde (@mamadou_dbalde), UNHCR’s Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa, and Great Lakes

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Sonia Bhagat, and Julia Muldavin, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kissa Zehra, Farhan Rafid, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

