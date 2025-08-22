The Take: Why are Sudanese refugees returning home despite the civil war?

Nearly two and a half years into Sudan’s war, millions remain displaced. Yet some refugees are making the difficult choice to return home, despite the ongoing conflict. UNHCR’s Mamadou Dian Balde explains why Sudanese families are going back, the challenges awaiting them, and the urgent support they need from the international community.

