The Take: What’s behind Israel’s ground push into Gaza City?

Israel pushes into Gaza City as Hamas accepts a ceasefire. What does this reveal about Israel’s broader Gaza plan?

Israel’s ground push into Gaza City comes as Hamas accepts a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Palestinians are being forced south in the Gaza Strip, where tent camps are rising and aid remains scarce. What does this move reveal about Israel’s broader plan?

In this episode:

Jeremy Scahill (@jeremyscahill), investigative journalist and cofounder, Drop Site News

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat and Marcos Bartolome, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Farhan Rafid, and guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang, Amy Walters and Sari el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.