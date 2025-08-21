Podcast, The Take
The Take: What’s behind Israel’s ground push into Gaza City?

Israel pushes into Gaza City as Hamas accepts a ceasefire. What does this reveal about Israel’s broader Gaza plan?

Israeli troops drive a tank near Israel's border fence with the Gaza Strip on August 19, 2025. Gaza's civil defence agency reported that 31 people were killed on August 19 by Israeli strikes and fire across the territory, with spokesman Mahmud Bassal telling AFP the situation was "very dangerous and unbearable" in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City, where he said "artillery shelling continues intermittently". (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (AFP)
Published On 21 Aug 2025

Israel’s ground push into Gaza City comes as Hamas accepts a ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar. Palestinians are being forced south in the Gaza Strip, where tent camps are rising and aid remains scarce. What does this move reveal about Israel’s broader plan?

In this episode: 

  • Jeremy Scahill (@jeremyscahill), investigative journalist and cofounder, Drop Site News

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat and Marcos Bartolome, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Farhan Rafid, and guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang, Amy Walters and Sari el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

