Why did Trump deploy the National Guard in Washington, DC?

Trump deployed National Guard troops in Washington, DC, citing crime, even as city data shows rates have been falling.

US President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital, in Washington, DC, August 12, 2025 [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Published On 20 Aug 2025

Hundreds of National Guard troops and federal agents are now on the streets of Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump says it is to fight “out-of-control” crime, even as city data shows crime has been falling. What impact does this unprecedented federal takeover have on DC’s residents and democracy?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Sonia Bhagat and Julia Muldavin, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Marcos Bartolomé, Amy Walters and host Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

