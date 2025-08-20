Why did Trump deploy the National Guard in Washington, DC?

Trump deployed National Guard troops in Washington, DC, citing crime, even as city data shows rates have been falling.

Hundreds of National Guard troops and federal agents are now on the streets of Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump says it is to fight “out-of-control” crime, even as city data shows crime has been falling. What impact does this unprecedented federal takeover have on DC’s residents and democracy?

In this episode:

Keya Chaterjee (@freedcproject), executive director, Free DC

