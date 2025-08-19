The Take: Twitch to politics – Hasan Piker on Gaza and the US right-wing

With nearly 3 million Twitch followers, Hasan Piker is one of the internet’s biggest political streamers. He blends humour, culture and masculinity talk with sharp political commentary, drawing young men away from the US alt-right. And on Gaza, he has become one of the loudest US voices for Palestine.

In this episode:

Hasan Piker, @hasanthehun, online streamer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Julia Muldavin, Kisaa Zehra, Farhan Rafid and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.