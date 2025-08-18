The Take: The children abandoned by South Korea’s adoption policy

The story of Simon, a bi-racial South Korean adoptee, reveals the hidden history behind South Korea’s adoption system.

The world’s largest diaspora of international adoptees comes from South Korea. Among them are mixed-race children who were forcibly sent for adoption due to the country’s racist laws. One Black adoptee’s search for a home reflects hard truths about the past of hundreds of thousands of international adoptees.

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on September 25, 2024. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.

In this episode:

Anna Kook (@annakook), AJ+ Reporter

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Sari el-Khalili, with Khaled Soltan, Chloe K Li, Duha Mosaad, Sonia Bhagat, Phillip Lanos, Hisham Abu Salah, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sari el-Khalili, Diana Ferrero, Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker, Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Melanie Marich, Catherine Nouhan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Farhan Rafid, and Kisaa Zehra. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.