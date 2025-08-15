The Take: Why is Trump meeting Putin in Alaska?

Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one Friday at a historic summit in Alaska. What’s on the table?

What does the Alaska summit hold for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin? The two presidents will meet Friday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not invited. As Russia is gaining ground in Ukraine, what could a deal look like, and who will pay the price?

