Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Why countries back Palestinian statehood but arm Israel

Australia joins nations pledging to recognize Palestine, a move critics call symbolic as arms still flow to Israel.

A woman holds up a "Wanted" poster featuring Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they take part in a "Solidarity with Palestine" demo in Berlin on August 9, 2025. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP) (AFP)
Published On 14 Aug 2025

Australia is joining a growing list of countries saying they will recognize Palestine as a state – a move Palestinians and their advocates warn is symbolic at best, and dangerous at worst – even as those same countries continue supplying arms to Israel. So what does recognizing Palestinian statehood actually mean?

In this episode: 

Episode credits: 

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Tracie Hunte, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Nadia Hoummouri, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

