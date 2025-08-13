Podcast, The Take
The Take: What is the future of journalism in Gaza?

Israel has killed hundreds of Gaza journalists since October 7, 2023, leaving survivors feeling abandoned by the world.

A colleague carries a blood-stained flak jacket belonging to Palestinian journalist Mohammed Soboh, who was killed along with two other journalists when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023 [Arafat Barbakh/Reuters]
Published On 13 Aug 2025

Hundreds of journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Inside the enclave, reporters feel abandoned by the very world they’re informing. What’s happening to Gaza’s journalists, and why?

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on January 22, 2024. None of the dates, titles, or other references from that time have been changed.

In this episode: 

  • Anan Quzmar (@QuzmarAnan) – Volunteer at the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate
  • Ismael al-Dahdouh – Journalist
  • Akram al-Satarri – Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Sarí el-Khalili, with Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Fahrinisa Campana, Khaled Soltan, Miranda Lin, Negin Owliaei, Sonia Bhagat, Zaina Badr, and our host Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.  Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

