AI agents are taking charge. They’re booking appointments, managing your inbox, and handling tasks with minimal input. They promise convenience, but some have leaked data, made surprise purchases, and even tried to replicate themselves. Big Tech and the military are betting big on their future. As we hand over more control, are we ready for what comes next?

Grace Huckins (@grace_huckins), AI Reporter, MIT Technology Review

