Al Jazeera journalists killed in Gaza again. Who will bear witness?

Five Al Jazeera journalists, including correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, were killed in an Israeli strike on a press tent in Gaza. They had lived the story they told, from hunger and displacement to the relentless bombardment. As Israel plans to seize Gaza City, what will the world lose without the ears and eyes who bore witness from inside?

In this episode:

Mohamed Moawad (@moawady), Managing Editor, Al Jazeera Arabic

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Diana Ferrero, with Melanie Marich, Chloe K Li, Kisaa Zehra, Manny Panaretos, Nadia Hammouri and guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.