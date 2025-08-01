The Take: Beat the press – Why Netanyahu sat down with the Nelk Boys

Tel Aviv nightlife and the Burger King order of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among the talking points of a viral podcast interview with the Nelk Boys. Influencer-driven podcasts are seeing a broader trend of interest in friendly interviews from world leaders and politicians, from Donald Trump to Kamala Harris. What happens when the powerful speak to massive new audiences without journalism?

Nathan Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) – Editor-in-Chief, Current Affairs

