The Take: Netanyahu meets Trump – Could a Gaza ceasefire deal emerge?

What does Netanyahu’s latest US visit mean for Palestinians in Gaza?

Could Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s third trip to the United States during President Donald Trump’s administration mean a ceasefire in Gaza is close at hand? As Netanyahu lands in Washington, DC, for a week of discussions on topics such as Gaza and Iran, what pressures is he facing at home?

In this episode:

Daniel Levy, president of US/Middle East Project, former Israeli negotiator

