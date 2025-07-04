Podcast, The Take
The Take: Will police brutality end in Kenya as protests reignite?

Renewed protests against police brutality in Kenya are challenging law enforcement’s impunity again.

Riot police officers gather as they prepare to disperse protesters during demonstrations to mark the first anniversary of the deadly 2024 antigovernment protests that drew widespread condemnation over the use of force by security agencies, in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2025 [Donwilson Odhiambo/Reuters]
Published On 4 Jul 2025

A year after a deadly crackdown, Kenya’s streets are alive with protests again, this time after a blogger died in police custody and officers shot a demonstrator at close range. As outrage grows, so do calls for accountability. Why does police brutality persist in Kenya, and how do officers continue to evade justice?

In this episode:

  • Irungu Houghton (@irunguhoughton) – Executive Director, Amnesty International Kenya

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters, Marcos Bartolomé, and Haleema Shah, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Kisaa Zehra, Remas AlHawari, Marya Khan, and our host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

