The Take: Will police brutality end in Kenya as protests reignite?

A year after a deadly crackdown, Kenya’s streets are alive with protests again, this time after a blogger died in police custody and officers shot a demonstrator at close range. As outrage grows, so do calls for accountability. Why does police brutality persist in Kenya, and how do officers continue to evade justice?

Irungu Houghton (@irunguhoughton) – Executive Director, Amnesty International Kenya

