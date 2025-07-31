Podcast, The Take
News|Donald Trump

The Take: Trump’s ‘Woke AI’ ban – Can AI be free of bias?

US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during the Winning the AI Race summit on July 23, 2025 in Washington, DC [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP]
Published On 31 Jul 2025

United States President Donald Trump says AI is too “woke”. His executive order targets what he sees as liberal ideology in artificial intelligence tools in federal tech. But what biases already exist in AI tools like chatbots, and can the technology ever truly be neutral?

In this episode:

  • Alejandra Montoya-Boyer (@alejandramontyb) – Senior Director, Center for Civil Rights and Technology

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Diana Ferrero, Chloe K. Li, Marcos Bartolomé and Julia Muldavin with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Marya Khan, Kisaa Zehra and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

