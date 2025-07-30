Why a so-called ‘honor’ killing in Pakistan has sparked national outrage

A couple was killed in Balochistan over accusations of having an affair. A viral video forced Pakistan to respond.

She was accused of having an affair, then shot dead on camera, allegedly under orders from a tribal council in Balochistan. But only after the video of the killing went viral did authorities in Pakistan arrest suspects. What does the killing of Bano Bibi and Ehsan Ullah reveal about what it takes for victims to get justice?

