The Take: Is ChatGPT hurting our critical thinking skills?

An MIT study finds ChatGPT may be hurting critical thinking skills. How do you use AI tools while protecting your brain?

Are AI chatbots dulling our brains? A new MIT study suggests critical thinking skills are at risk from tools like ChatGPT. What does the science say happens to brains that rely on AI? And how can you use AI tools while protecting your ability to think for yourself?

Celia Ford (@cogcelia) – Science Journalist and Neuroscientist

