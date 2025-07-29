Podcast, The Take
The Take: What is the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia?

Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire after border clashes, but deep tensions and politics threaten it.

Displaced people hold candles as they celebrate Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 73rd birthday after an announcement of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with Cambodia, July 28, 2025 [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Published On 29 Jul 2025

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after clashes along their disputed border, home to centuries-old temples and decades-old tensions. The conflict is tied to political dynasties, shifting alliances and the growing influence of China. Can this ceasefire hold?

In this episode:

  • Tony Cheng (@TLCBkk), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marya Khan, Kisaa Zehra, Melanie Marich, Julia Muldavin, Diana Ferrero and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on XInstagramFacebook, and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

