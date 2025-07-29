The Take: What is the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia?

Thailand and Cambodia agree to a ceasefire after border clashes, but deep tensions and politics threaten it.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after clashes along their disputed border, home to centuries-old temples and decades-old tensions. The conflict is tied to political dynasties, shifting alliances and the growing influence of China. Can this ceasefire hold?

