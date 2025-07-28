The Take: Gaza’s starvation crisis. When will it end?

As more than 100 Palestinians starve to death in Gaza, many question the goals of the US- and Israel-backed GHF.

A choice between starvation or being shot at. That’s the decision many Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to make. More than 900 people have been killed at the GHF’s aid distribution sites. Why is this happening, and what is being done to make it stop?

In this episode:

Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) – Human Rights Lawyer and Analyst

