The Take: Inside US plan to surveil migrants

DNA may be the new front line of immigration control. The United States government has collected the DNA of more than 130,000 migrant children and teenagers, some as young as four, and stored their profiles in CODIS, the FBI’s criminal database. Officials say it’s about public safety. But privacy advocates say it turns civil immigration cases into permanent criminal surveillance.

