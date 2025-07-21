The Take: What do mass ICE raids mean for migrant farmworkers?

As President Trump cracks down in the fields on immigration, and an ICE raid in California left one farmworker dead, United States Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says there will be no amnesty for the undocumented. But who will replace those agricultural workers? “Able-bodied” Medicaid recipients, according to Rollins. The experiment was tried before. It didn’t work.

Manuel Cunha Jr – President of the Nisei Farmers League

