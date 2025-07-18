The Take: Why is Taiwan training for war with China?

The increase in Taiwan’s annual drills against invasion from mainland China is crossing paths with civilian life.

Taiwan’s annual war games simulating a real Chinese invasion are bigger than ever. As China continues to ramp up military pressure on the island, what does it feel like to live in a place rehearsing for invasion?

In this episode:

William Yang (@WilliamYang120) – Senior Analyst, International Crisis Group

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Noor Wazwaz, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Marya Khan, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

