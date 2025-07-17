Canary Mission: How has it been used to target pro-Palestine activists?

The Trump administration confirms it has used the website to identify people for deportation.

Canary Mission, an anonymous pro-Israel group and website, has been blacklisting pro-Palestinian students, professors and activists for more than 10 years. Now, the Trump administration has revealed that it has been using the list to target academics for deportation. What is the impact?

In this episode:

Darryl Li (@dcli) – Professor of Anthropology and Social Sciences, University of Chicago

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Diana Ferrero, Noor Wazwaz, Tracie Hunte and Chloe K. Li with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Marya Khan, Melanie Marich and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili and Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube