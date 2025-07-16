The Take: Why is Israel escalating its strikes against Syria?

Fighting between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in Syria’s predominantly Druze city of Suwayda has killed dozens.

Israel has attacked Syrian government forces in a wave of deadly air strikes, at the same time as violence has gripped the southern province of Suwayda. In the spotlight is Syria’s Druze minority, also present in Israel. What does the fighting spell for Syria’s future?

