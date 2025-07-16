Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Why is Israel escalating its strikes against Syria?

Fighting between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in Syria’s predominantly Druze city of Suwayda has killed dozens.

smoke rises in the distances as soldiers hold a Syrian flag
Members of Syrian security forces stand together after Syrian troops entered the predominantly Druze city of Suwayda on Tuesday following two days of clashes, in Suwayda, Syria, July 15, 2025 [Karam al-Masri/Reuters]
Published On 16 Jul 2025

Israel has attacked Syrian government forces in a wave of deadly air strikes, at the same time as violence has gripped the southern province of Suwayda. In the spotlight is Syria’s Druze minority, also present in Israel. What does the fighting spell for Syria’s future?

Recommended Stories

list of 2 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, Melanie Marich, Marya Khan, Kisaa Zehra and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili and Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement