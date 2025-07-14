The Take: Why are Afghan refugees being sent back to Taliban rule?

Afghans who fled decades ago are now being forced back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as Iran, Pakistan, or the US turn their backs on them. With refugees who were once promised safety now being deported into crisis, why are these countries choosing to abandon them, and what does this reveal about the state of asylum worldwide?

Obaidullah Baheer (@ObaidullaBaheer), Adjunct Lecturer, American University of Afghanistan

