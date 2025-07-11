Podcast, The Take
The Take: Can Trump strip Musk, Mamdani and others of their US citizenship?

As US President Donald Trump ramps up efforts to revoke citizenship from some naturalised citizens, who is at risk?

Citizen candidates attend a US Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalisation ceremony at the Brooklyn Cyclones Maimonides Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, the US, on May 3, 2022 [Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Published On 11 Jul 2025

United States President Donald Trump is threatening to strip away citizenship from some naturalised citizens, including billionaire Elon Musk and New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. In a country where more than 25 million people are naturalised citizens, who is really at risk?

In this episode:

  • Heba Gowayed (@hebagowayed) – Professor of sociology, CUNY Hunter College and Graduate Center

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte, Tamara Khandaker and Diana Ferrero with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Melanie Marich, Sarí el-Khalili, and our host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

