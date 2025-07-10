The Take: Is direct action for Palestine ‘terrorism’? The UK says it is

The UK’s ‘terrorist’ listing of the Palestine Action group puts pro-Palestine protests and free speech at risk.

The United Kingdom has outlawed Palestine Action – an organisation that disrupts the arms industry in the UK with direct action in the form of strikes and protests – grouping it with ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda. Supporters of the group now risk up to 14 years in prison, and arrests of protesters opposed to the listing have already begun.

What does the decision reveal about the UK’s approach to protest and civil disobedience, and how might it reshape the wider Palestine solidarity movement?

In this episode:

Hil Aked (@hil_aked), author and organiser

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Tamara Khandaker and Noor Wazwaz, with Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Marya Khan and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

