What’s next for US birthright citizenship after Supreme Court ruling?

Decision potentially reshapes the power of the US president.

The US Supreme Court has reshaped birthright citizenship – and the judiciary itself. US President Donald Trump is claiming victory after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that federal judges cannot issue nationwide injunctions. Has the ruling reshaped the power of the presidency?

In this episode:

Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon), immigration lawyer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Ashish Malhotra and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, Melanie Marich and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube