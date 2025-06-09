How to become a bike-friendly city? Lessons from a Paris revolution

As Paris makes room for bikes and cuts back on cars, the French capital is showing what urban change can look like.

Smog once choked Paris streets. Now, cleaner air, grassroots pressure and a bold city agenda are reshaping how the city breathes and moves. From bottom-up activism to political pushback, Paris’s transformation reveals a success story in the fight to reclaim public space.

In this episode:

Natacha Butler (@natachabut), Al Jazeera correspondent

Daniel Grajales, Member of Paris en Selle

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome and Sari el-Khalili, with Kylene Kiang, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, and our host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Sari el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Kylene Kiang, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Remas Alhawari, Kingwell Ma, Mariana Navarrete, and Kisaa Zehra. Our guest host is Kevin Hirten. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube