The Take: How the myth of democracy fuels the US forever wars

For decades, American elites sold the myth of spreading democracy. What was it that drove them?

From Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, US wars left not freedom, but ruin. In a recent book, co-authors Noam Chomsky and Nathan Robinson expose how American elites sell violence as virtue, using the myth of democracy to justify endless war.

In this episode:

Nathan Robinson (@NathanJRobinson), Co-Author of The Myth of American Idealism

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Haleema Shah, and Sonia Bhagat, with Manny Panaretos, Mariana Navarrete, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

