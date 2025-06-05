The Take: Why is the Dominican Republic deporting Haitian migrants?

What does the Dominican Republic’s crackdown on Haitian migrants reveal about the story of two neighbours?

The Dominican Republic has deported nearly 150,000 people it claims are of Haitian descent since October 2024. Many of them are unaccompanied minors or people born in the Dominican Republic but stripped of citizenship in 2013. While officials say they are enforcing immigration laws, a recent Al Jazeera documentary points to a deeper history of anti-Blackness and anti-Haitian sentiment on the island.

