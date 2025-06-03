Podcast, The Take
The Take: How Israel’s military industry profits from war in Gaza

Author of The Palestine Laboratory joins The Take to discuss Israel’s military-tech industry.

Israeli soldiers fire a mortar towards Gaza from their position near the border, as seen from Israel, June 2, 2025 [Amir Cohen/Reuters]
Published On 3 Jun 2025

Israel’s war on Gaza has turbocharged its already booming military-tech industry, with weapons and surveillance systems tested on Palestinians continuing to be sold around the world. Israel’s role as a global arms innovator has only deepened since October 7, 2023, and some governments and corporations are profiting.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, Sonia Bhagat and Ashish Malhotra, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kingwell Ma, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarette, Manny Panaretos and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

