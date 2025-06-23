The Take: What is Iran’s right to resist regime change?

The focus on Iran’s nuclear programme masks the US and Israel’s hunger for regime change.

Israel claims Iran is closer than ever to building a nuclear weapon. But as it targets Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his nation’s attacks will also “liberate” Iranians. In a civilization shaped by millennia of empire and resistance, those words land differently. What does liberation mean to Iranians as the US and Israel call for regime change?

In this episode:

Hamid Dabashi (@dabashihamid) – Professor of Iranian studies, Columbia University

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Sonia Bhagat, Haleema Shah with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Mariana Navarrete and our host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

