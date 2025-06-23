Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: After Donald Trump bombs Iran, what comes next?

The US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites raises fears of wider regional war.

Donald Trump sits at a desk wearing a red Make America Great Again hat with a tablet in front of him, Secretary of State Marco Rubio next to him, and the presidential seal behind him.
US President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2025 [Handout: The White House/TPX Images of the Day via Reuters]
Published On 23 Jun 2025

The US has bombed nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz. Meanwhile in Washington, political parties are divided about President Donald Trump’s decision to strike. What could be next in what many fear to be a regional war?

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) – HuffPost Senior Diplomatic Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, Chloe K. Li, with Remas AlHawari and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Ney Alvarez.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, Haleema Shah, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Remas Alhawari, Mariana Navarrete, and Kisaa Zehra. I’m your guest host, Natasha Del Toro. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement