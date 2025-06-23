The Take: After Donald Trump bombs Iran, what comes next?

The US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites raises fears of wider regional war.

The US has bombed nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz. Meanwhile in Washington, political parties are divided about President Donald Trump’s decision to strike. What could be next in what many fear to be a regional war?

In this episode:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed) – HuffPost Senior Diplomatic Correspondent

