The Take: MAGA is split over Israel and Iran. Which way will Trump go?

How did MAGA become Trump’s biggest opponent of a US strike on Iran? The Republican base is split over Trump’s rhetoric about getting involved in another foreign war. Conservative stalwarts like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon are pushing back. Could a US strike on Iran be a blow against Trump at home?

In this episode:

Ali Harb (@HarbPeace), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

Connect with us:

