The Take: MAGA is split over Israel and Iran. Which way will Trump go?

Could a US strike against Iran threaten support for President Donald Trump?

People attend a rally calling for the Trump administration not to go to war with Iran, on June 18, 2025 in New York City. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had not yet decided whether the U.S. military would take part in Israel's ongoing strikes on Iran [Adam Gray/Getty Images via AFP]
Published On 20 Jun 2025

How did MAGA become Trump’s biggest opponent of a US strike on Iran? The Republican base is split over Trump’s rhetoric about getting involved in another foreign war. Conservative stalwarts like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon are pushing back. Could a US strike on Iran be a blow against Trump at home?

In this episode: 

