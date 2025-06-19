What led to the attempted assassination of a Colombian politician?

A 15-year-old pulls the trigger on a presidential candidate in Bogota, and Colombia’s ghost of political violence suddenly feels very present. Is the latest episode of political violence a sign that Colombia’s peace process has failed, and can it promise fair elections in 2026?

Juanita Goebertus Estrada (@JuanitaGoe), Human Rights Watch Americas division director

