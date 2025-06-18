The Take: Why US troops are concerned about Trump’s deployment

As US President Donald Trump deploys troops to guard against protesters in Los Angeles, service members share concern over orders.

US President Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of troops to Los Angeles in response to protests against immigration raids. It’s been widely considered to be an illegal deployment. Meanwhile, hotlines to support service members have been seeing an uptick in complaints and questions. What happens when those in uniform are ordered to confront the very people they swore to protect?

In this episode:

Steve Woolford, counselor with the GI Rights Hotline

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K. Li with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, and our guest host, Manny Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

