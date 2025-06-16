The Take: How close are Iran and Israel to full-scale war?

As Tehran evacuates, an unpopular Iranian government must win over a panicked public facing an all-out war.

After Israel’s strikes on Iranian cities, Iran launches a wave of retaliatory attacks. With mass evacuations under way in Tehran, the government struggles to control the growing panic. What does this mean for Iran’s future, and how is the leadership reshaping the narrative?

