The Take: Why is Israel attacking Iran now?

Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Iran, on June 13, 2025 [Iranian Red Crescent Society/WANA/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 14 Jun 2025

After Israel launched strikes in Tehran and other Iranian cities, Iran responded with its own firepower. What is behind this dramatic escalation, and what will it mean for the region and beyond?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Amy Walters, and Tamara Khandaker with Catherine Nouhan, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarette, Haleema Shah, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

