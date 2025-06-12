The Take: Why did Trump deploy the Marines to Los Angeles?

Los Angeles has become a military zone. As citywide protests erupted following ICE raids on local immigrant communities, United States President Donald Trump sent Marines and National Guard troops into the city for the first time in decades. How is this show of force turning immigration raids into a national flashpoint?

Abraham Marquez (@abemarquez3), Investigative Journalist, The Southlander

