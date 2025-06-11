The Take: Was hope of aid for Gaza seized with the Freedom Flotilla?
By blocking and seizing aid convoys, Israel uses humanitarian assistance as a weapon of war.
The seizure of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in international waters has not deterred other aid convoys from heading towards Gaza. Palestinian-American writer Ahmad Ibsais explains how humanitarian aid has become a politically charged weapon of war.
In this episode:
- Ahmad Ibsais, writer of State of Siege
