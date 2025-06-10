Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: Can Europe’s music festivals break from pro-Israel funders?

More than 50 artists and fans are boycotting a top European festival due to its ties with a pro-Israel hedge fund.

Arca and Jesse Kanda perform at Sonar Hall during the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain, June 18, 2015 [Gustau Nacarino/Reuters]
Published On 10 Jun 2025

Barcelona’s Sónar Festival, a major music and technology event, is seeing artist withdrawals after revelations about its parent company, Superstruct. The live events giant is backed by the hedge fund KKR, which is linked to Israeli weapons makers and illegal West Bank settlements, prompting a growing boycott.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode:

  • Dania Shihab, artist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker, with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarrete and our host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. Special thanks to Noelia Ramírez.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement