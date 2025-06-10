The Take: Can Europe’s music festivals break from pro-Israel funders?

More than 50 artists and fans are boycotting a top European festival due to its ties with a pro-Israel hedge fund.

Barcelona’s Sónar Festival, a major music and technology event, is seeing artist withdrawals after revelations about its parent company, Superstruct. The live events giant is backed by the hedge fund KKR, which is linked to Israeli weapons makers and illegal West Bank settlements, prompting a growing boycott.

