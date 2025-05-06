The Take: Why was a Gaza ‘Freedom Flotilla’ ship attacked?
Drones struck a Freedom Flotilla ship carrying aid bound for Gaza. Organisers believe Israel was behind the attack.
Drones struck the Conscience, a ship carrying humanitarian aid in international waters, after more than two months of an Israeli blockade on all aid trying to enter Gaza. Freedom Flotilla Coalition organizers believe Israel, which has attacked their ships in the past, is responsible. Israel has not commented on the strikes. What does this attack mean for Palestinians in Gaza – and activists trying to break the siege?
In this episode:
- Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf), human rights lawyer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolomé, Mariana Navarrete, Haleema Shah, Remas Alhawari, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
