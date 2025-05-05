The Take: How are Chinese TikTokers fighting Trump’s trade war?

TikToks claiming luxury brand goods are manufactured in Chinese factories have gone viral in shoppers’ feeds. This comes after the closure of a major import loophole and 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods. What do these videos reveal about American consumer culture and the course of this trade war?

In this episode:

Caiwei Chen (@CaiweiC), reporter at MIT Technology Review

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Ashish Malhotra, Tamara Khandaker, Amy Walters, Marcos Bartolome, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Ashish Malhotra, Haleema Shah, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Remas Alhawari, Mariana Navarrete, Kisaa Zehra, and Kingwell Ma. Our guest host is Natasha del Toro. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

